Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%.

Shares of Haynes International stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.24. 79,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,333. The stock has a market cap of $370.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 9.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $33.78.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.