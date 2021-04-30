HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.
NYSE:SOL traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.70. 9,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 2.62. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10.
ReneSola Company Profile
ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
