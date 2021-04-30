HC2 (HCHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $251.80 million during the quarter. HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. On average, analysts expect HC2 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HCHC stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. HC2 has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

In other HC2 news, CFO Michael J. Sena sold 16,555 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $58,770.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,765.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 92,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $324,188.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,789.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,317,207 shares of company stock worth $8,775,339. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

