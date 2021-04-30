HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HCA traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $205.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,009 shares of company stock valued at $35,662,690 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

