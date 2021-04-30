Head-To-Head Analysis: Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) versus Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Service Properties Trust and Washington Prime Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Properties Trust $2.32 billion 0.88 $259.75 million $3.78 3.26 Washington Prime Group $661.48 million 0.09 $4.27 million $1.18 2.12

Service Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Prime Group. Washington Prime Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Service Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Service Properties Trust and Washington Prime Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Properties Trust 0 4 0 0 2.00 Washington Prime Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Service Properties Trust currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.54%. Washington Prime Group has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 260.00%. Given Washington Prime Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Washington Prime Group is more favorable than Service Properties Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Prime Group has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Service Properties Trust and Washington Prime Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Properties Trust -11.96% -7.96% -2.11% Washington Prime Group -8.92% -7.77% -1.22%

Summary

Washington Prime Group beats Service Properties Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements. SVC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime GroupÂ® is a registered trademark of the Company.

