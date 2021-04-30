Head-To-Head Review: BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) & AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) and BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

AudioEye has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackLine has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

15.7% of AudioEye shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of BlackLine shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of AudioEye shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of BlackLine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AudioEye and BlackLine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioEye -30.03% -233.53% -48.80% BlackLine -11.58% -0.29% -0.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AudioEye and BlackLine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 BlackLine 0 3 7 0 2.70

AudioEye presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.25%. BlackLine has a consensus target price of $144.44, indicating a potential upside of 24.46%. Given AudioEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AudioEye is more favorable than BlackLine.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AudioEye and BlackLine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioEye $10.77 million 25.22 -$7.78 million ($0.97) -26.08 BlackLine $288.98 million 23.31 -$30.70 million ($0.25) -464.24

AudioEye has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackLine. BlackLine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AudioEye, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc. provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices. It offers AudioEye, an always-on testing, remediation, and monitoring solution that improves conformance with web content accessibility guidelines; identifies and fixes the common accessibility errors and addresses a range of disabilities including dyslexia, color blindness, epilepsy, and others; and provides additional solutions to provide for enhanced compliance and accessibility, including periodic manual auditing, manual remediations, and legal support services, as well as PDF remediation services and audit reports to help customers with their digital accessibility needs. The company serves small- and medium-sized businesses, corporate enterprises, non-profit organizations, and federal government agencies, as well as foreign, state, and local governments and agencies through content management system partners, platform and agency partners, authorized resellers, and the marketplace. AudioEye, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing. The company also provides cash application that drives end-to-end process from an invoice to cash in the bank. In addition, it offers intercompany workflow that stores permissions by entity and transaction type, ensuring that both the initiator and the approver of the intercompany transaction are authorized to conduct business; intercompany processing, which records an organization's intercompany transactions; and netting and settlement that generates a real-time, aggregated settlement matrix, which shows the balance of transactions across an entire organization. The company sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises, and mid-market companies across various industries. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

