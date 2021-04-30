Head to Head Survey: AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) and Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) and Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get AppYea alerts:

This table compares AppYea and Synchronoss Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies $308.75 million 0.49 -$104.59 million ($1.87) -1.82

AppYea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Synchronoss Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AppYea and Synchronoss Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A Synchronoss Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus price target of $8.13, indicating a potential upside of 138.97%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than AppYea.

Volatility & Risk

AppYea has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchronoss Technologies has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AppYea and Synchronoss Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppYea N/A N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies -5.05% 24.27% 3.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.3% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of AppYea shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats AppYea on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AppYea Company Profile

AppYea, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. It provides mobile applications for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. The company's applications include Duck Quest and Ball Bearing Racer for kids, and Cheap RX. It also markets diagnostic testing services to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, long term care facilities, healthcare groups, and other healthcare providers; and provides advertisement services on the free versions of its mobile applications. AppYea, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content. The company's platforms, products, and solutions also comprise multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; and IoT management technology for smart cities, smart buildings, and others. In addition, it offers software development and customization services. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for AppYea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppYea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.