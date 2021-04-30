Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to Issue $0.30 Dividend

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of PEAK stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,900,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,671. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.58. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.