Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to Issue $0.30 Dividend

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.
Shares of PEAK stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,900,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,671. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.58. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.