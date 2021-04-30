HealthStream, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of HealthStream in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of HSTM opened at $24.71 on Friday. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $779.58 million, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,587,000 after buying an additional 168,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HealthStream by 467.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 553,493 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 235,857 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HealthStream by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.