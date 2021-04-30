Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Short Interest Update

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland BancCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average of $84.08. Heartland BancCorp has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $183.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

