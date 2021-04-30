Hecla Mining (HL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.44 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. On average, analysts expect Hecla Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HL stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.60, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.009 dividend. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

HL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

