Hecla Mining (HL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.44 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. On average, analysts expect Hecla Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HL opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.60, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.009 dividend. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

