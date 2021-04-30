Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.30 (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and approximately $243.11 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00068769 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00058091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.36 or 0.00312204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009715 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00025541 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,095,074,753 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.