HedgeTrade Hits Market Cap of $527.03 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $527.03 million and $126,077.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00002759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004247 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004192 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00038429 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001174 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003243 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020198 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

