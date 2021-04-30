Hegic Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.63 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Hegic coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges. Hegic has a market capitalization of $79.89 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hegic has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00065510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00019620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00070205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $441.26 or 0.00761279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00094104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,373.83 or 0.07545897 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

