HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the March 31st total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.1 days.
OTCMKTS HLBZF traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $93.79. 638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $100.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.78.
About HeidelbergCement
See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?
Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.