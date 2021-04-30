HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the March 31st total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.1 days.

OTCMKTS HLBZF traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $93.79. 638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $100.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.78.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.