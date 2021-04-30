HEIDI (HDI) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded down 68.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. HEIDI has a market capitalization of $590.86 and $38.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEIDI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HEIDI has traded down 80.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About HEIDI

HDI is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch . HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEIDI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.