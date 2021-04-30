Helical (LON:HLCL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $382.37

Helical plc (LON:HLCL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 382.37 ($5.00) and traded as high as GBX 436.50 ($5.70). Helical shares last traded at GBX 427 ($5.58), with a volume of 64,460 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £503.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 416.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 382.37.

About Helical (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

