Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.25 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.17 million, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 3.66. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

