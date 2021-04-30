Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.67

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 3143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

