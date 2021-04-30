HelloGold Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. HelloGold has a market cap of $648,253.95 and approximately $123.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HelloGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HelloGold Coin Profile

HGT is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

Buying and Selling HelloGold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

