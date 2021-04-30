Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Down 6.1%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s share price dropped 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.06 and last traded at $26.40. Approximately 19,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,451,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

HP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,589,000 after acquiring an additional 559,180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $160,711,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $33,267,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

