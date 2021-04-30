Helmet.insure (HELMET) Trading 30.5% Higher This Week

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $69.55 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for $2.35 or 0.00004288 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,610,209 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

