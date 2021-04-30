HempCoin (THC) Trading Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 30th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $7,741.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,751.20 or 0.99963417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00042636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010876 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.50 or 0.00207219 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000908 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005542 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,674,961 coins and its circulating supply is 261,539,811 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

