Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 16,471 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,471 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $198.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.