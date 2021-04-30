Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,491 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 1.1% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $17,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 146,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 920,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,940,000 after buying an additional 20,822 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

BAM stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.70. 29,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,865. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,244.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

