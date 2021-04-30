Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period.

IWB traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.23. 28,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,343. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.38 and its 200 day moving average is $213.45. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $152.40 and a one year high of $238.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

