Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $12.33 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,781 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,383 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.7% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $12,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.68. 115,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,993,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.12. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

