Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $14.10 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,131 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 0.8% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 132,513 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $542,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.64. The stock had a trading volume of 94,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,828. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $83.80.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

