Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $14.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.9% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

VIG traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.84. 84,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,959. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $153.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

