Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 11,511 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up about 0.8% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 42.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.45. 101,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,937,179. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.52. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

