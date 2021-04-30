Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 150,000 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 300.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned 0.27% of Owens & Minor worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

In other news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $1,064,717.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,424,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,139 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.15. 3,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,695. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -36.98, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

