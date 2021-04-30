Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,207 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.23.

NYSE MA traded down $5.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $383.40. 133,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,347. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $263.01 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

