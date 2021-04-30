Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 65,424 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,424 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $17,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,706,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 61,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.50. 91,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,954. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,951.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

