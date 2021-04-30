Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 10,386 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,386 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,990,020. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

