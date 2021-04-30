Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Up 89.0% in April

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the March 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $128.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.36. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $128.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HESAY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

