HEROcoin (PLAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.45 Million

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 119.8% against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.45 million and approximately $973,649.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

