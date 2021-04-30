HeroNode (HER) One Day Volume Hits $666.00

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. HeroNode has a total market cap of $518,963.69 and $666.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroNode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HeroNode has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00065498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00070241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.75 or 0.00757852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00093995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,334.14 or 0.07486278 BTC.

HeroNode is a coin. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

