Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.31.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $457.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,575,000 after buying an additional 202,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 48,895 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,872,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 314,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 68,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

