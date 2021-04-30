Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HXGBY stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,412. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.47.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

