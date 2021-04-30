Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HXGBY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS HXGBY traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $100.52. 11,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,412. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.47. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $103.25.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

