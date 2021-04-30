HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Stock Price Up 3%

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO)’s stock price rose 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.48 and last traded at C$8.23. Approximately 1,609,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,270,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.99.

Separately, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -4.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

