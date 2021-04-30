Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.
HIBB traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.62. 8,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $80.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.
In other news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $316,341.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,936.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $864,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,764 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.
