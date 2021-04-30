Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

HIBB traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.62. 8,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $80.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $316,341.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,936.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $864,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,764 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

