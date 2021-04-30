HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Down 4.9%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 140,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HighPeak Energy stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

