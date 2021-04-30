Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the March 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Hill-Rom by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 48,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.45. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

