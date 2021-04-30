Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.91 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on HRC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Shares of HRC opened at $115.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

