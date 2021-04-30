Hive Trading 51.8% Higher This Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001154 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $249.76 million and approximately $13.21 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hive has traded up 51.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000636 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001921 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 395,003,300 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

