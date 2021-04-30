HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.95

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.95 and traded as high as $20.47. HMN Financial shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 317 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $97.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Jon J. Eberle sold 8,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $180,382.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,363.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,494 shares of company stock valued at $233,009. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in HMN Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in HMN Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in HMN Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HMN Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 50.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMN Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

