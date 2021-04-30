Holli Cherevka Sells 74,631 Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) COO Holli Cherevka sold 74,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $149,262.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMPE stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.85. 59,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,387. The firm has a market cap of $361.91 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.79. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPE. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $187,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

