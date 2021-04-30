Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.06.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $66.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hologic has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Janus Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1,359.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 370,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,513,000 after buying an additional 345,480 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management now owns 13,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Natixis Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 19.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Asset Management now owns 13,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 66,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services now owns 56,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

